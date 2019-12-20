Global  

SWFL Eagle Cam eaglet, E-14, has died

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:30s
SWFL Eagle Cam eaglet, E-14, has diedE-14, Harriet and M-15's eaglet, has died after an injury to it's wing.
Harriet and M15 welcome new eaglet to the Eagle Cam nest [Video]Harriet and M15 welcome new eaglet to the Eagle Cam nest

The first of Harriet and M15's two eggs has hatched.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

