Roof blown onto Slough high street by Storm Brendan

A section of roof was blown from a block of flats in Slough by Storm Brendan overnight.

Local resident Sajid Khan described hearing a ‘really sharp metal sound’ before seeing the roof landing on the street below.

Report by Connerv.

