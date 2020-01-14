Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Roof blown onto Slough high street by Storm Brendan

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Roof blown onto Slough high street by Storm Brendan

Roof blown onto Slough high street by Storm Brendan

A section of roof was blown from a block of flats in Slough by Storm Brendan overnight.

Local resident Sajid Khan described hearing a ‘really sharp metal sound’ before seeing the roof landing on the street below.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Brendan: Roof blown off as high winds hit Slough

BBC Local News: Berkshire -- Emergency services are at the scene, but no-one is believed to be...
BBC Local News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

iceman26062

❄☁Iceman2606 Weather☀🌩 RT @NNweather: Some 50 miles to our south the strong winds have caused a roof to be blown off a building onto Slough high street in Berkshi… 5 hours ago

EngineeringFai4

Engineering Failures RT @outlaw1847: Miracle escape after metal roof blown onto busy High Street in 80mph winds https://t.co/pe7wYcb9VR 6 hours ago

joolsmedia

Jools Oughtibridge #RT @radionewshub: This was the moment a roof was blown off a building and onto a street in Slough after Storm Bren… https://t.co/Cyf5EmOjsD 6 hours ago

radionewshub

Radio News Hub This was the moment a roof was blown off a building and onto a street in Slough after Storm Brendan brought winds o… https://t.co/mied1RmlHj 7 hours ago

EngineeringFai4

Engineering Failures RT @ianmh: Miracle escape after metal roof blown onto busy High Street in 80mph winds https://t.co/Qi4qo3J9ug 10 hours ago

EngineeringFai4

Engineering Failures RT @ruckcuss: Miracle escape after metal roof blown onto busy High Street in 80mph winds https://t.co/0mSEJn2S2E 10 hours ago

outlaw1847

Andrea Benassi Miracle escape after metal roof blown onto busy High Street in 80mph winds https://t.co/pe7wYcb9VR 14 hours ago

ruckcuss

david walters Miracle escape after metal roof blown onto busy High Street in 80mph winds https://t.co/0mSEJn2S2E 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roof blows onto Slough high street [Video]Roof blows onto Slough high street

Slough residents scrambled to see if anyone was under the tin roofing, but the South Central Ambulance Service said no-one was believed to be injured.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:53Published

Roof blown off by high winds in Slough, UK [Video]Roof blown off by high winds in Slough, UK

Strong winds hit Berkshire, England, when a roof blew off in Slough on Tuesday (January 14). "[The] entire length of the roof fell on the Slough High Street, Berkshire, " the filmer said. "[The]..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.