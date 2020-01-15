Global  

ICC awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI player of the year, Kohli 'Spirit of Cricket'

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was named as '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year'.

Rohit Sharma scored a record five Centuries in World Cup 2019.

Rohit is the 3rd Indian after Dhoni and Kohli to get this title.

ICC took to Twitter to make the announcement.
