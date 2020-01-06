Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Game Developers Across the Globe Come Together For Australia

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Game Developers Across the Globe Come Together For Australia

Game Developers Across the Globe Come Together For Australia

The bushfire crisis has devastated communities across Australia with heartbreaking scenes of loss and mass animal deaths.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Absent Russell Crowe demands climate change action at Golden Globe Awards [Video]Absent Russell Crowe demands climate change action at Golden Globe Awards

Russell Crowe kicked off the 2020 Golden Globe Awards by using his pre-prepared acceptance speech to call for urgent climate change action as bushfires continue to spread across his native Australia.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.