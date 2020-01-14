Who Won The January Democratic Debate?

The seventh Democratic primary debate barely made any news Tuesday night.

The candidates were onstage in Des Moines, Iowa.

Business Insider said they largely failed to set themselves apart from each other.

Joe Biden had a disappointing night.

Pete Buttigieg drew some criticism when he said: "The black voters who know me best are supporting me." Amy Klobuchar didn't have any stand out moments.

Bernie Sanders had a lukewarm night.

Politico called the debate "painfully dull."