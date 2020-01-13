Global  

William and Kate visit Bradford amid tumultuous times for royal family

William and Kate visit Bradford amid tumultuous times for royal family

William and Kate visit Bradford amid tumultuous times for royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit City Hall in Bradford to join a group of young people from across the community to hear about life in the city.

William and Kate will visit a number of projects that promote cohesion within one of the UK's most diverse cities.
