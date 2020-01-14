Wisconsin Appeals Court Blocks Order To Purge Voters From Rolls
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Wisconsin Appeals Court Blocks Order To Purge Voters From Rolls
The order blocks a lower court ruling that required the state's elections commission to immediately remove up to 209,000 names from the rolls.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has put on hold a lower court order requiring the immediate removal of...
CBS News - Published
|MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court on Tuesday put on hold an order to immediately...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources