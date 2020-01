13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Jan. 15, 2020 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:11s - Published The Jan. 15, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. The Jan. 15, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Jan. 15, 2020 WILL DIP TO THE UPPER 30S, SOPLAN ON ANOTHER CHILLY STARTTOMORROW.HIGHS THURSDAY WILL BE MILD, INTHE LOW60S, BEFORE A QUICK-MOVINGSYSTEM DELIVERS WIND GUSTS TO30 MPH THURSDAY EVENING ANDNIGHT ALONGSIDE SOME SPOTTYRAIN SHOWERS.SNOW SHOWERS IN THESPRING MOUNTAINS WILL ONLYTALLY 1" TO 2" IN ELEVATIONSABOVE 4,000 FEET.LOWS THURSDAY NIGHT WILL DIP TONEAR 40.FRIDAY DELIVERS NORTH GUSTSOF 20 MPH WITH PARTLY CLOUDYCONDITIONS AND COOLER HIGHS INTHE MIDDLE 50S.SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FEATUREWAKE-UP TEMPERATURES IN THEUPPER 30S TO NEAR 40, PARTLYTO MOSTLY CLOUDY CONDITIONS,AND HIGHS OF 58 AND63, RESPECTIVELY.NEXT WEEK OFFERS OCCASIONALCLOUDS AND CONTINUED MILD (FORJANUARY) AFTERNOON IN THE LOWAND MID 60S.TONIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNINGWILL DIP TO THE UPPER 30S, SOPLAN ON ANOTHER CHILLY STARTTOMORROW.HIGHS THURSDAY WILL BE MILD, INTHE LOW 60S, BEFORE AQUICK-MOVING SYSTEM DELIVERSWIND GUSTS TO 30 MPH THURSDAYEVENING AND NIGHT ALONGSIDESOME SPOTTY RAIN SHOWERS.SNOW SHOWERS IN THE SPRINGMOUNTAINS WILL ONLY TALLY 1" TO2" IN ELEVATIONS ABOVE 4,000FEET.SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FEATUREWAKE-UP TEMPERATURES IN THEUPPER 30S TONEAR 40, PARTLY TO MOSTLYCLOUDY CONDITIONS, AND HIGHS OF





You Might Like

Tweets about this maria RT @TJPublicSafety: 5G in the Enterprise panel hosted by @FierceWireless this morning at #CES2020 Michael Sherwood highlighting near real t… 5 days ago TJ Kennedy 5G in the Enterprise panel hosted by @FierceWireless this morning at #CES2020 Michael Sherwood highlighting near re… https://t.co/hRtHei0GN6 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources 7 First Alert Forecast 1/15 5am Wednesday Morning Weather Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:40Published 4 hours ago FORECAST: Wednesday morning Wednesday morning forecast Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:57Published 5 hours ago