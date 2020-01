Coronavirus concerning NE Med THE CORONAVIRUSIS A TYPE OF VIRUSTHAT CAN CAUSETHE COMMONCOLD ...BUT IT CAN ALSOCAUSEOUTBREAKS.SO FAR ...40 PEOPLE INWUHAN CHINAHAVE BEENAFFECTED ...AND NOW ONEPERSON INTHAILAND.WE SPOKE WITHDOCTOR ANGELAHEWLETT ...WHO'S THEMEDICALDIRECTOR OF THEBIO CONTAINMENTUNIT.SHE TELLS US THISNEW VIRUSSHARESSIMILARITIES WITHTHE SEVEREACUTERESPIRATORYSYNDROME ...ORSARS, OUTBREAK.ACCORDING TOTHE WORLDHEALTHORGANIZATION ...CORONAVIRUSESARE TRANSMITTEDBETWEEN ANIMALSAND PEOPLE.SOME COMMONSIGNS INCLUDERESPIRATORYSYMPTOMS, FEVERAND COUGH ...AS WELL ASBREATHINGDIFFICULTIES.ALTHOUGH THISNEWCORONAVIRUSHASN'T REACHEDNEBRASKA ...OR THE U.S....NEBRASKA MEDSAYS THEY WILL BEDOING TRAVELSCREENINGS."WE ARE TRAVELSCREENING HERE ATNEBRASKA MEDICALCENTER, WHICH ISINCREDIBLYIMPORTANT TOIDENTIFY PEOPLEWHO COME IN WITHA HISTORY OFFOREIGN TRAVELBECAUSE THERE ARELOTS OF DISEASESNOT JUST THIS ONEBUT OTHERS ASWELL, THAT CAN BETRACED TO TRAVELYOU KNOWDIFFERENT PARTSOF THE WORLD."DR.HEWLETT SAYS ...RIGHT NOW THEREISN'T A VACCINEFOR THE NOVELCORONAVIRUS.HEALTH OFFICIALSARE OFFERINGSUPPORTIVE CARE...LIKE GIVINGPATIENTS FLUIDSAND OXYGEN.HEALTH OFFICIALSALSO SAY MORERESEARCH ISBEING DONE TOLEARN AS MUCH ASPOSSIBLE ABOUTTHE NEW VIRUS ...SO THAT ITDOESN'T SPREAD.REPORTING INSTUDIO ...SYDNEY GRAY ...3NEWS NOW THISMORNI