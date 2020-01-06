Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear DealThe 2015 agreement among the countries limited Iran's nuclear program.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

France, Germany, U.K. Urge Iran To Return To Nuclear Deal's Limits

France, Germany, U.K. Urge Iran To Return To Nuclear Deal's LimitsWatch VideoThree of the remaining signatories of the Iran nuclear deal called on Iran to stay in the...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •IndependentReutersReuters India


EU rebukes Iran over nuclear violations, sanctions possible

EU rebukes Iran over nuclear violations, sanctions possibleBRUSSELS (AP) — Britain, France and Germany ratcheted up pressure on Iran Tuesday to cease its...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

11newsOfficial

11 News Official Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal https://t.co/tcNaa4sxwE https://t.co/KcA7wjbX4X 3 minutes ago

11__News

11 News Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal https://t.co/SZhawja6st https://t.co/o3AxzLOQ2U 3 minutes ago

Muhmmad_Rahmani

Muhammad Rahmani RT @Reporterlyaf: UK, France, Germany Formally Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal #Iran #UK #France #Nuclear Read more: https://t.co/UvH… 10 minutes ago

sandra_greer

Sandra Greer RT @worldisraelnews: Tehran has gradually taken steps to reduce its compliance with the deal, which prompted Britain, France and Germany to… 20 minutes ago

worldisraelnews

World Israel News Tehran has gradually taken steps to reduce its compliance with the deal, which prompted Britain, France and Germany… https://t.co/ag82kfoAOu 28 minutes ago

Asylum431

Asylum 431 RT @mog7546: #Britain, #France, #Germany formally accuse #Iran of BREAKING NUCLEAR DEAL They are accused of violating the terms of its 201… 34 minutes ago

gappydave

🇬🇧🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal No***sherlock | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/aWhKgg18Kz 39 minutes ago

Skeikhali1

Skeikhali Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal https://t.co/qXZZQpxZQ6 https://t.co/LJb1dGqBVo 45 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal' [Video]Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'

'I had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it. If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?' Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said at a security conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

EU nations trigger dispute mechanism in last-ditch bid to save Iran deal [Video]EU nations trigger dispute mechanism in last-ditch bid to save Iran deal

Britain, France and Germany have triggered the accord's dispute mechanism to force Iran into discussions. The process could bring back UN and EU sanctions on Iran.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.