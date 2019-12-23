James Corden wears Spanx under chat show suits 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:33s - Published James Corden wears Spanx under chat show suits 'Late Late Show' host James Corden says he wears Spanx under his suits for every episode of his US talk show.

James Corden Wears Spanx Under His Suits on His Show James Corden has revealed that he wears Spanx underneath his suits on his Late Late Show.

Just Jared - Published 1 week ago



Actor and comedian James Corden has disclosed that he is a huge fan of Spanx and wears them under all his suits.

Sify - Published 6 days ago







