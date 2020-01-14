Global  

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming

BlackRock, an American global investment management corporation, is the world's largest asset manager Fink, its founder and chief executive, revealed in his annual letter to CEOs that the fund will move toward more sustainable investments.
BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate after activist heat

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink has warned company boards to step up efforts to tackle climate...
