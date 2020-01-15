Massive measles outbreak: Why doctors encourage you to get vaccinated

The flu this season..

A shocking health alert for you this morning..

According to the c-d-c..

In 20-19... the u-s- saw the greatest number of measle cases since 19-92.

11 states reported outbreaks..

And indiana was not one of them.

However, surrounding states like illinois was.

Measles is the type of virus that is always among us.

However..

According to doctor dr. brucken at regional hospital..

Two of the main contributors to the spike... international travel and under vaccinations.

It just takes one person to spread it to multiple people..

And it's common in cities..

Like chicago.

Dr. brucken says people need to get vaccinated because the virus is highly contagious.

"the world is getting smaller and there are more international travelers and measles is a highly contagious disease about 90 percent of people that become exposed become infected if you're not vaccinated.// no matter what you do hand washing, coughing, sneezing all of those things."

So go get your shot... and avoid a virus that could be deadly.

