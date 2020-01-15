Global  

Massive measles outbreak: Why doctors encourage you to get vaccinated

If you haven't gotten your measles shot, you may want to do it now.

According to the CDC, in 2019 the United States saw the largest number of measle cases since 1992.
11 states reported outbreaks..

And indiana was not one of them.

However, surrounding states like illinois was.

The doctor i spoke with here at regional explains why the increase in outbreaks.

Measles is the type of virus that is always among us.

However..

According to doctor dr. brucken at regional hospital..

Two of the main contributors to the spike... international travel and under vaccinations.

It just takes one person to spread it to multiple people..

And it's common in cities..

Like chicago.

Dr. brucken says people need to get vaccinated because the virus is highly contagious.

"the world is getting smaller and there are more international travelers and measles is a highly contagious disease about 90 percent of people that become exposed become infected if you're not vaccinated.// no matter what you do hand washing, coughing, sneezing all of those things."

So go get your shot... and avoid a virus that could be deadly.

Reporting live from regional hospital, jordan kudisch, news 10.

