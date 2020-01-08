NY governor Andrew Cuomo to head to Puerto Rico 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:40s - Published NY governor Andrew Cuomo to head to Puerto Rico The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28 with hundreds of small earthquakes. Recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

NY governor Andrew Cuomo to head to Puerto Rico THIS MORNING,GOVERNOR CUOMO ISIN PUERTO RICO--SPEAKING ABOUTHOW THE STATE WILLBE SUPPORTINGPUERTO RICO--AFTER A SERIES OFEARTHQUAKES.THESE ARE NEWPICTURES FROM HISVISIT.HE SPENT TUESDAY"SURVEYING" THEDAMAGE--BY AIR, AND ON THEGROUND.HE VISITED ADAMAGED "POWERPLANT" AND SOMEHOMES.HE SAYS HE'S DOINGTHIS BECAUSEWASHINGTON ISN'THELPING.1.23-1:34 I KNOW WHATTHE FED GOVT CAN DOWHEN IT WANTS TO DOIT AND WHEN IT'S FULLYENGAGED, I DON'TTHINK THIS FED. GOVTHAS BEEN FULLYENGAGEDTHE GOVERNOR ALSOANNOUNCED THEDEPLOYMENT OF 115NATIONAL GUARDMEMBERS--TO T







You Might Like



Tweets about this WNY News Now New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of earthquakes. https://t.co/8ZagxtAQsb https://t.co/37Duj0AXrU 1 day ago 7 Eyewitness News The governor will survey damage with state officials and determine additional state assets to be sent to assist in… https://t.co/fuu1qi61RB 1 day ago