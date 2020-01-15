Global  

Avenatti's Fall From Grace

Michael Avenatti was the lawyer suing the President over the Stormy Daniel affair.

He became a media sensation, attacking everyone from Brett Kavanaugh to R.

Kelly.

Donald Trump's detractors loved Avenatti and how he got under the President's skin.

Avenatti considered a 2020 presidential bid.

Recently, he's suffered a spectacular fall from grace.

He's suffered numerous legal and professional setbacks.

A federal judge ruled against him in Daniels' defamation suit against Trump.

He was referred to the FBI on accusations of lying to Congress.

He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Federal prosecutors charged Avenatti with attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike.

Just yesterday he was arrested by the IRS.
