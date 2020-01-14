Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish Breaks 'James Bond' Record

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish Breaks 'James Bond' Record

Billie Eilish Breaks 'James Bond' Record

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will perform the title track for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die.

At age 18 she becomes the youngest person to do so.

She wrote and recorded the song with brother Finneas O’Connell.

Eilish boasts six Billboard Hot 100 top 40 singles, including “Bad Guy,” which became her first No.

1 in the US.

She also has eight gold and four platinum singles in the US.

She has two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, and three MTV Video Music Awards.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Is Billie Eilish Singing the Next James Bond Theme Song? Here Are Some Clues!

Is Billie Eilish set to sing the James Bond song for the next film, No Time to Die!? There are some...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersSeattle TimesPinkNewsSifyIndependentJust Jared JrE! OnlineNPRFOXNews.com


The Next James Bond Theme Song Is Being Written by Eilish, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is officially a Bond woman. Less than a day after the 18-year-old singer set 007...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NaylaKodiak

Nadine🧚🏼‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️🧞‍♀️👩🏻‍🎤👩🏻‍💻🦹🏻‍♀️ Billie Eilish is officially singing the next James Bond theme — and she just broke a major record https://t.co/79Ck9dGkng 1 day ago

Chantal2c

Chantal C Not bad for 18 yrs old!! Look forward to hearing it! https://t.co/oM34r8EUP8 2 days ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Billie Eilish breaks record, officially singing next James Bond theme for 'No Time To Die' https://t.co/UEvOyrM3bR https://t.co/apV9l8gasv 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the news..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Billie Eilish Breaks 'James Bond' Record [Video]Billie Eilish Breaks 'James Bond' Record

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will perform the title track for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.