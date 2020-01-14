Global  

Duchess Meghan makes surprise visit to women's centre

Duchess Meghan made a surprise visit to a women's centre on Tuesday (14.01.20), just days after Queen Elizabeth revealed she was "supportive" of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.
Meghan Markle Stops By Women's Center in Vancouver for Tea Time Amid Royal Family Drama

The Duchess of Sussex pays a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Canada
Meghan Markle spotted at first public engagement since royal split

Meghan Markle has stepped out for her first public engagement in Canada, visiting a women's centre
