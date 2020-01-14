Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pentagon Is Ready To Provide More Financial Support For Border Wall

Pentagon Is Ready To Provide More Financial Support For Border Wall

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Pentagon Is Ready To Provide More Financial Support For Border WallMultiple sources say $7.2 billion will be reallocated from two Pentagon funds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Plans To Divert $7.2 Billion For Border Wall [Video]Trump Plans To Divert $7.2 Billion For Border Wall

The president reportedly intends to take more than $7 billion from Pentagon funding to build his border wall, according to internal White House plans obtained by The Washington Post.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:05Published

Trump Reportedly Planning To Divert More Funds For The Border Wall [Video]Trump Reportedly Planning To Divert More Funds For The Border Wall

Multiple sources say $7.2 billion will be reallocated from two Pentagon funds.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.