Billie Eilish Breaks 'James Bond' Record

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will perform the title track for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die.

At age 18 she becomes the youngest person to do so.

She wrote and recorded the song with brother Finneas O’Connell.

Eilish boasts six Billboard Hot 100 top 40 singles, including “Bad Guy,” which became her first No.

1 in the US.

She also has eight gold and four platinum singles in the US.

She has two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, and three MTV Video Music Awards.
