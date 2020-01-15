Happening today

Night as we have cooler weather.

>> jon bruce: put the phone down.

Pay attention to the road.

It's not that hard, right?

It is the goal for some south carolina lawmakers back at session and wasting no time to get to the heart of the matter.

>> tessa spencer: hands-free act on the table and brooke schwieters trying to see if this will make a difference on the roads.

We hope so.brooke?

>> brooke schwieters: that is right.

The real goal is hoping to cut down on distracted drivers and make roads a little bit safer.

I spoke with south carolina highway patrol who told me they did not add texting to distracted driving category until 2011 which is when we saw 828 distracted driving related deaths.

We fast-forward to 2016 when we saw 1020 deaths.

2019 not so different with shocking numbers for that.

I spoke with david aylor which is an attorney at charleston and who has said there is a clear rising trend working with distracted driving victims. he himself has been hit while driving by someone texting.

South carolina banned texting back in 2014.

He says he has not seen much traction in the ticketing from police.

He adds that is not sure the bill will pass but will likely change the game.

>> at that point, it's not whether or not what you're doing on your phone which is the concern now that if you had your phone now and you look down to see what time it is, not a violation of the texting law.

But it would be clearly a violation of the hands-free law.

>> brooke schwieters: yesterday was a discussion and transportation subcommittee was talking amendments to the original bill which includes harsher punishments for drivers including a $100 fine and potentially two points on your license.

We have no word on if or when it could