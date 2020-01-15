Escaping Flinders Chase Fire Storm

Occurred on January 3, 2020 / Flinders Chase, Kangaroo Island, Australia Info from Licensor: "This is a video of us on a mobile Cfs truck driving out of Flinders Chase during a second burn over within several minutes.

Crew Mike Swayne, Grant Bates, John Holman, Mark Harte.

We are part of a five truck strike team trying to save assets and lives.

Due to the nature of the fire storm, there was little we could do once it got hold, but to bunker down and go into burn over mode.

Once the fire front passed over us, we slowly tried to escape the area.

Part of our strike team was an awesome leading duo that led us out in a calm way, keeping everyone on track with no panic.

It is during our slow emergence from the first burn over on church road that we all experienced the second one."