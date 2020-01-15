Global  

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Iowa On Jan.

14, six presidential candidates took to the stage at Drake University to participate in the seventh Democratic debate.

The candidates were: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer.

The Democratic contenders began the night facing questions about the ongoing tension between the United States and Iran.

Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar stated that they would leave some troops in the Middle East, while Warren and Sanders adamantly expressed their opposition to any U.S. military presence in the region.

The candidates also sparred over healthcare, with Sanders and Warren supporting Medicare for all, and the others focused on building upon the Affordable Care Act.

The most notable moment of the night was when Sanders and Warren faced off in regards to the recent report that Sanders, in 2018, told Warren that a woman could not win the 2020 election.

Sanders maintained his denial of the incident, saying it was “incomprehensible” that he would ever think that way.

Warren referred to Sanders as her “friend” and moved away from the topic.

She instead used the moment to address the accomplishments of the current female candidates compared to the males.

Elizabeth Sanders, via CNBC
