Monkey see, monkey read! Chimpanzees spotted inspecting newspapers at Chinese zoo

Two curious chimpanzees were spotted inspecting newspapers at Xi'an Qinling Wildlife Park in China.

The hilarious clip, filmed in the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province on January 10, shows two chimpanzees in their enclosure flicking through the pages of a newspaper.

The wildlife park employees said one chimpanzee always picks up the newspapers they put into the enclosure.

They said the chimpanzees cannot read the characters on newspapers, they are just curious about the items.