Maura Higgins is 'not too keen' on the Love Island twins 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published Maura Higgins is 'not too keen' on the Love Island twins Former 'Love Island' star Maura Higgins has admitted she is "not too keen" on twins Jess and Eve Gale in the new series.

