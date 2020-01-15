California May Require Beverage Makers To Handle Recycling 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:16s - Published California May Require Beverage Makers To Handle Recycling California lawmakers are considering upending the state’s struggling bottle and can recycling program by requiring beverage distributors to create a new system to take back their own containers, similar to one that has been successful in neighboring Oregon. 0

