Slovenia's Jakupovic says she couldn't breathe before quitting Australian Open qualifying 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:57s - Published Slovenia's Jakupovic says she couldn't breathe before quitting Australian Open qualifying "It was really scary, I couldn't breathe", says tennis player Dalila Jakupovic after pulling out of her Australian Open qualifier as smoke from bushfires blanket Melbourne.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Slovenia's Jakupovic says she couldn't breathe before quitting Australian Open qualifying







You Might Like



Tweets about this One News Page (Australia) Slovenia's Jakupovic says she couldn't breathe before quitting Australian Open qualifying: https://t.co/4yXESzBbzK #melbourneweather 19 minutes ago