Slovenia's Jakupovic says she couldn't breathe before quitting Australian Open qualifying

Slovenia's Jakupovic says she couldn't breathe before quitting Australian Open qualifying

Slovenia's Jakupovic says she couldn't breathe before quitting Australian Open qualifying

"It was really scary, I couldn't breathe", says tennis player Dalila Jakupovic after pulling out of her Australian Open qualifier as smoke from bushfires blanket Melbourne.
Dalila Jakupovic slams Australia Open organisers after bushfire smoke forces her to abandon match

Atlanta [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): After being forced to retire from her Australian Open qualifying match,...
Sify - Published

Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying

Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying because of the "unhealthy" air quality from...
BBC News - Published


Australian Open matches delayed by smoke [Video]Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:39Published

Smoke forces Aus Open withdrawal [Video]Smoke forces Aus Open withdrawal

Melbourne warn people to stay indoors as smoke forces Dalila Jakupovic to retire from her Australian Open qualifier after a coughing fit.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published

