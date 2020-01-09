19-year-old dead after being shot on Abbott Street

Petroviak.thanks for joining us.more violence in fort wayne today as a man dies after being shot.police believe the 19-year-old victim was shot in the area of pontiac and abbott streets.they say he was then put in a car and taken to roseview road on the northeast side where police were called in reference to a shooting.the victim was eventually on his way to the hospital when the driver pulled over and police and medics tended to him.he was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sergeant sofia rosales scatena with fort wayne police says the violence we've seen lately is troubling.

If you have any surveillance video or information that might help in this case, you're asked to call fort wayne