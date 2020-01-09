Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

19-year-old dead after being shot on Abbott Street

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
19-year-old dead after being shot on Abbott Street

19-year-old dead after being shot on Abbott Street

Police believe the 19-year-old victim was shot in the area of Pontiac and Abbott Streets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

19-year-old dead after being shot on Abbott Street

Petroviak.thanks for joining us.more violence in fort wayne today as a man dies after being shot.police believe the 19-year-old victim was shot in the area of pontiac and abbott streets.they say he was then put in a car and taken to roseview road on the northeast side where police were called in reference to a shooting.the victim was eventually on his way to the hospital when the driver pulled over and police and medics tended to him.he was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sergeant sofia rosales scatena with fort wayne police says the violence we've seen lately is troubling.

If you have any surveillance video or information that might help in this case, you're asked to call fort wayne



Recent related news from verified sources

Police Seek Gunman After Man Shot Dead On Bronx Street

Police say the 36-year-old victim has been shot in the head when he was found just before 11 p.m. on...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FindlayCourier

The Findlay Courier Here's the full story about the death of 14-year-old Harley Dilley: After being missing for 25 days, Harley's rema… https://t.co/fVek36Dncf 44 seconds ago

MiseNico

Nicola RT @cilleinmcevoy: @oconnellhugh A chopped up 17 year old, a dead homeless man and one in hospital after being thrown into the bin by the c… 45 minutes ago

monomyths

the sapphic habbib 🏳️‍🌈🇱🇰🇧🇷🇵🇸 RT @LaydiexSkull: Idk man, after seeing “petite characters are minor-coded”, “shipping childhood friends = incest” and “younger 20 year old… 56 minutes ago

cilleinmcevoy

Cilléin Mac Aodhbhuí @oconnellhugh A chopped up 17 year old, a dead homeless man and one in hospital after being thrown into the bin by… https://t.co/Ld5xgUPyfz 2 hours ago

beaconjournal

Akron Beacon Journal A 23-year-old woman is dead after being ejected from her vehicle when it crashed into a tree early Wednesday in Akr… https://t.co/E1oe4TJmLT 2 hours ago

TJTRNPHILLY

TJ Terry RT @6abc: A 22-year-old man has been arrested after pushing his elderly landlord so violently down the front stairs of his building in a di… 5 hours ago

6abc

Action News on 6abc A 22-year-old man has been arrested after pushing his elderly landlord so violently down the front stairs of his bu… https://t.co/IgiK502tkj 6 hours ago

StateStatus_OR

StateStatus OR Oregon girl dead, brother missing after being swept to sea - ABC15 Arizona https://t.co/uM28u03HoZ 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Four jailed after man murdered and woman stabbed in Maidstone [Video]Four jailed after man murdered and woman stabbed in Maidstone

Four men have been jailed for a total of more than eighty years after a knife attack in Maidstone left a man dead and a woman with a serious injury. Following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court, Kevin..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Police Release Video Showing Man Wanted For Questioning After 92-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Street [Video]Police Release Video Showing Man Wanted For Questioning After 92-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Street

The NYPD has released new video of a man wanted for questioning in the death of a 92-year-old woman in Queens. The victim, Maria Fuertes, was found lying in the street just after midnight Monday..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.