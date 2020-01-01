Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Martin Luther King Jr. Writing Competition, Part 1

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 06:02s - Published < > Embed
Martin Luther King Jr. Writing Competition, Part 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Writing Competition, Part 1

Several of the winners of Carnegie-Mellon University Martin Luther King Jr. Day writing competition talk about their work and a special event coming up.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The most powerful woman you've never heard of | T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison [Video]The most powerful woman you've never heard of | T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison

Everyone's heard of Martin Luther King Jr. But do you know the woman Dr. King called "the architect of the civil rights movement," Septima Clark? The teacher of some of the generation's most legendary..

Credit: TED     Duration: 13:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.