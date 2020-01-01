Martin Luther King Jr. Writing Competition, Part 1

Several of the winners of Carnegie-Mellon University Martin Luther King Jr. Day writing competition talk about their work and a special event coming up.



Recent related videos from verified sources The most powerful woman you've never heard of | T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison Everyone's heard of Martin Luther King Jr. But do you know the woman Dr. King called "the architect of the civil rights movement," Septima Clark? The teacher of some of the generation's most legendary.. Credit: TED Duration: 13:17Published 2 weeks ago