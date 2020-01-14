Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

National Championship Gear

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
National Championship GearPart 1: Hannah's Live
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

National Championship Gear

Welcome back to news15 today... with that lsu win... around acadiana, many people, ourselves included, are now lookingto get their hands on that new lsu champonship merchanside.

That's right and you can expect to find it starting today over at academy sports and outdoors where they say they are prepared for the excited fans to take over... and hannah st.

Claire is out there right now... good morning hannah!

3 3 3 alright thanks hannah... we'll check back with her later in the show... and if you guys get your gear... post your pictures to our facebook page!

We'd love to see them and maybe share them with other viewers!

3




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

National Championship Fans Stocking Up On LSU Gear Througout Lafayette [Video]National Championship Fans Stocking Up On LSU Gear Througout Lafayette

National Championship Fans Stocking Up On LSU Gear Througout Lafayette

Credit: KADNPublished

GO! Movie [Video]GO! Movie

GO! Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jack is trying to win a Go-karts race by learning how to drive from the girl of his dreams GO! is from director Owen Trevor (Top Gear) and writer Steve Worland..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.