Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has called the idea of a "Trump deal" to replace the 2015 nuclear pact a "strange offer," and advocated sticking to the current one.

The suggestion was from Britain's Boris Johnson.

Lucy Fielder reports.
0
Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, has dismissed the idea of a new "Trump deal" to resolve the nuclear row.

Calling the suggestion -- by Britain's prime minister -- a "strange offer" on Wednesday (January 15).

And advocating instead a return to the nuclear deal signed in 2015, which is now in jeopardy.

(SOUNDBITE) (Farsi) IRANIAN PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI, SAYING: "If you take the wrong step, it will be to your detriment.

Pick the right path.

The right path is to return to the nuclear deal." Donald Trump agreed with Britain's Boris Johnson late Tuesday that a "Trump deal" should take its place.

Rouhani accused the U.S. president of always breaking his promises.

Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, saying it wasn't tough enough.

Brokered by the European Union, that pact lifted international sanctions in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program, which it insists is peaceful.

Since withdrawing, Trump has ramped up sanctions that are throttling Iran's economy.

In response, Tehran has gradually reduced its compliance, saying it wants to stick to the deal but has little incentive without seeing any economic benefits.

In January, Iran said it would scrap all limits on enriching uranium, its biggest step away from the agreement yet.

Britain, France, and Germany reacted this week by triggering a mechanism that put the pact in dispute and formally accused Tehran of violating the terms. Rouhani called that step, which could lead U.N.

Sanctions to be reimposed down the line, a "strategic mistake."



