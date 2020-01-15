Esme’s Take On Tuesday’s Democratic Debate



Recent related videos from verified sources Who won the January democratic debate? The seventh Democratic primary debate barely made any news Tuesday night. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:34Published 2 hours ago Who Won The January Democratic Debate? The seventh Democratic primary debate barely made any news Tuesday night. The candidates were onstage in Des Moines, Iowa. Business Insider said they largely failed to set themselves apart from each.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 4 hours ago