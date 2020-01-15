Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LAUSD Schools Impacted By Jet Fuel Dump Open On Wednesday

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
LAUSD Schools Impacted By Jet Fuel Dump Open On Wednesday

LAUSD Schools Impacted By Jet Fuel Dump Open On Wednesday

All Los Angeles Unified School District campuses which were impacted by Tuesday’s jet fuel dump will be open Wednesday.

Greg Mills reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess [Video]What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess

A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Delta Flight Dumps Jet Fuel Over LA Schools; Dozens Of Students, Adults Treated For Exposure [Video]Delta Flight Dumps Jet Fuel Over LA Schools; Dozens Of Students, Adults Treated For Exposure

School officials say about 40 children and adults were affected Tuesday when jet fuel dumped by an aircraft making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto several area..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.