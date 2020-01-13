This Day in History: Packers Face Chiefs in First Super Bowl
This Day in History:
Packers Face Chiefs
in the First Super Bowl January 15, 1967 At the Los Angeles Coliseum,
the Green Bay Packers beat
the Kansas City Chiefs
by a score of 35-10.
That historic first-game
was played before a
non-sell-out crowd
of 61,946 people.
Green Bay scored
three touchdowns in
the second half to
defeat Kansas City.
For their win, each
member of the Packers
collected $15,000.
At the time, the amount
was the largest single-
game payout in the
history of team sports.
Today, a 30-second
Super Bowl commercial can cost as much as $2.5 million.
Between 130 and 140 million people
watch at least part of the game.