Drum roll! This US musician's performance will make you dizzy

Strapped onto his drum kit, musician Duncan Phillips from the band Newsboys performs an epic drum solo while spinning 360 degrees.

The filmer told Newsflare: "He was performing a drum battle with another drummer [out of shot].

This was at Washtenaw Community College's annual Winter Jam concert, which is a Christian concert that hosts multiple popular artists." The footage was recorded on February 17 in Michigan.

This incredible rotating stunt was popularised by American heavy metal band Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee.