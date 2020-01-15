Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row

Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row

Iran&apos;s President Hassan Rouhani has called the idea of a &quot;Trump deal&quot; to replace the 2015 nuclear pact a &quot;strange offer,&quot; and advocated sticking to the current one.

The suggestion was from Britain&apos;s Boris Johnson.

Lucy Fielder reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's president dismisses idea of a new 'Trump deal' in nuclear row

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed on Tuesday a proposal for a new "Trump deal" aimed at...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


Iran rejects Boris Johnson's 'strange' proposal to strike new Trump deal to replace nuclear pact

In separate comments, Foreign Minister Zarif admits Iranian people were 'lied to' over plane crash
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Boris Johnson news – live: PM says &apos;Trump deal&apos; should replace Iran nuclear pact, amid backlash after for… https://t.co/Ovg7JV2L2x 1 day ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Boris Johnson news – live: PM says &apos;Trump deal&apos; should replace Iran nuclear pact, amid backlash after for… https://t.co/hFIGX66uDt 1 day ago

atatimelikethis

Hilary The Press-Politics Cabal Boris Johnson news – live: PM says &apos;Trump deal&apos; should replace Iran nuclear pact, and says Royal Family w… https://t.co/ZeDR8sgrJd 1 day ago

elderawi

ahmed elderawi Trump says he &apos;couldn&apos;t care less&apos; if Iran negotiates with US - https://t.co/dnGt3i9vEv 2 days ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Iran news LIVE: Donald Trump says Iran appears to be &apos;standing down&apos; after strike https://t.co/ew0JvmUUSM https://t.co/h2RTqb3nQG 1 week ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Donald Trump says US will &apos;embrace peace with all who seek it&apos; as he calls on UK to abandon Iran nuclear … https://t.co/JlttxycnMe 1 week ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Iran news LIVE: Trump set to give statement on Iran crisis as Rouhani says kicking US out of region is &apos;final … https://t.co/d8Ks8Z0A1W 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row [Video]Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has called the idea of a "Trump deal" to replace the 2015 nuclear pact a "strange offer," and advocated sticking to the current one. The suggestion was from Britain's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal [Video]U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal

The 2015 agreement among the countries limited Iran&apos;s nuclear program.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.