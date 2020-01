Survey shows that black women's hair perceived 3.4x more unprofessional

MAKES CALIFORNIA THEFIRST STATE TO ENSURE PROTECTIONAGAINSTDISCRIMINATION BASED ONHAIRSTYLES23ABC'S IMANI STEPHENS HAS ABREAKDOWN OF THE LAW.THE CROWN ACT, ENSURESPROTECTION AGAINSTDISCRIMINATION BASED ONHAIRSTYLESWHICH STANDS FOR CREATING ARESPECTFUL AND OPEN WORKPLACEFOR NATURAL HAIRA LAW THAT IS NOW IN EFFECT INCALIFORNIA AND THE STATE IS NOWTHE FIRST TO SIGN A BILL LIKETHIS INTO LAW"THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FORWOMEN TO BE THEMSELVES AND TO BECOMFORTABLE AND NOT FEEL LIKETHEYHAVE TO HAVE STRAIGHT HAIR TO BEACCEPTED IN THE WORKPLACE.

THATTHEY COULD WEAR THEIR NATURALHAIR AND NOT BE DISCRIMINATED BYANYONE""PEOPLE SHOULD BE ABLE TO WEARTHEIRHAIR, HOW THEY PLEASED WITHOUTOTHERS QUESTIONING THEIRJUDGMENT.WHO'S TO SAY WHAT'S BEST FORANYBODY?"NATURAL HAIR -- IS HAIR THATDOES NOT INVOLVE ANY CHEMICALS-- ANDCAN BE MANY DIFFERENT STYLES"I'VE WORN BUNS, I'VE WORN MYHAIRSTRAIGHT, I WORE MY HAIRNATURAL, WAVY, CURLY, -- PULLEDBACK AND NO ONE'S EVERSAID ANYTHING TO ME"WHILE THESE WOMEN SAY THEY BOTHHAVE NEVER FACEDDISCRIMINATION IN THE WORKPLACEBECAUSE OF A HAIRSTYLE THEYWERE WEARING -- THEY KNOW OFPEOPLE WHO HAVE"MY DAUGHTER -- A LOT OF PEOPLEWEREASKING HER AT HER PLACE OFEMPLOYMENT ABOUT THE BRAIDS AND--KIND OF MADE HER FEELUNCOMFORTABLE" ACCORDING TO ASURVEY BY DOVE -- 80-PERCENT OFBLACK WOMENAGREE WITH THIS STATEMENT'I HAVE TO CHANGE MY HAIR FROMITS NATURAL STATE TO FIT IN ATTHEOFFICE'THE OWNER OF THIS LOCAL SALON,MICCA WILLIAMS -- SAYSSHE'S HAD CLIENTS WHO WERESTYLED BY HER -- BUT HAD TORETURN TO CHANGE THAT STYLEBECAUSE THEIR PLACE OFEMPLOYMENT DID NOT ALLOW THESTYLE"HOW I LOOK OR MY HAIR.

AM IGOING TOBE, IF THEY WEAR AN AFRO, ARETHEY GOING TO DISCRIMINATEAGAINST ME VERSUS OKAY, I'M THERIGHT PERSON FOR THIS CANDIDATE.I'M QUALIFIED, I'VE BEEN TOCOLLEGE.

IT SHOULDN'T BE OFF OFOUR HAIR OR ANYSTYLE.

IT SHOULD JUST BE OFF --IF I COULD DO THE JOB CORRECTLY""I'M QUALIFIED, I'VE BEEN TOCOLLEGE.

ITSHOULDN'T BE OFF OF OUR HAIR ORANY STYLE.

IT SHOULD JUST BE OFF-- IF ICOULD DO THE JOB CORRECTLY"A JOB -- THAT BY LAW CAN NOLONGER DISCRIMINATE --WHICH ALSO PROTECTSDISCRIMINATION AGAINST AFROS --AS WELL AS OUTLINING THAT AFROSARE NOT THE ONLYSHOULDN'T BE OFF OF OUR HAIR ORANY STYLE.

IT SHOULD JUST BE OFF-- IF I COULD DO THE JOBCORRECTLY"A JOB -- THAT BY LAW CAN NOLONGER DISCRIMINATE --WHICH ALSO PROTECTSDISCRIMINATION AGAINST AFROS --AS WELL AS OUTLINING THAT AFROSARE NOT THE ONLYNATURAL PRESENTATION OF BLACKHAIRTHAT STYLES SUCH AS BRAIDS --TWISTS -- AND LOCKS ARENATURAL HAIRSTYLES"THERE'S A LAW SAYING THAT YOUCAN'T DO THIS TO ME WHERE YOUNGPEOPLE, THEY MAY NOT FEEL LIKETHEYHAVE THE POWER TO SPEAK UP NOWTHEY HAVE THIS LAW BACKING THEM""IT'S NOT ABOUT OUR HAIR.

IT'SNOT ABOUTOUR DRESS.

IT'S ABOUT WHO WE AREAS WOMEN AND WHAT OUR ABILITIESARE"COMING UP IN SPORTS.

.

.MORECONSEQUENCES IN THE ASTROS