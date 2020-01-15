Global  

Watch Virat Kohli's reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli commented on winning the International Cricket Council's Spirit of Cricket Award.
Kohli's journey from 'spoilt brat' to winning 'Spirit of Cricket' award

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli is surprised to have won the ICC Spirit of Cricket...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


Gesture towards Smith represents our nation: Kohli after winning 'ICC Spirit of Cricket' award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that his...
Sify - Published


ICC awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI player of the year, Kohli 'Spirit of Cricket' [Video]ICC awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI player of the year, Kohli 'Spirit of Cricket'

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was named as '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year'. Rohit Sharma scored a record five Centuries in World Cup 2019. Rohit is the 3rd Indian after Dhoni and Kohli to get this title...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published

