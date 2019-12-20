Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

80-year-old Champion Bodybuilder Sets Guinness World Record

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
80-year-old Champion Bodybuilder Sets Guinness World Record

80-year-old Champion Bodybuilder Sets Guinness World Record

Ernestine “Ernie” Shepherd proves age truly is just a number.

At age 80 she is a personal trainer, a professional model, a competitive bodybuilder, and happier and more fulfilled than she’s ever been in her life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hyderabad’s B Sai Deepak sets Guinness World Record for most side lunges [Video]Hyderabad’s B Sai Deepak sets Guinness World Record for most side lunges

Hyderabad’s B Sai Deepak has set a Guinness World Record for most side lunges in 60 seconds. The Taekwondo player scripted history by doing 59 side lunges in 60 seconds. He currently holds 4 Guinness..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published

Inspirational disabled powerlifter becomes national weightlifting champion in northern India [Video]Inspirational disabled powerlifter becomes national weightlifting champion in northern India

Kuldeep Singh lost the use of both legs as a baby after contracting polio - but he hasn't let that hold him back from becoming a national weightlifting champion in India.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 09:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.