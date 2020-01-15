2020 PGA Tour Golf Coverage From CBS Sports
|
2020 PGA Tour Golf Coverage From CBS Sports
CBS Sports launches its 2020 golf coverage, which features the Masters, PGA Championship among 20 total PGA Tour events.
Katie Johnston reports.
