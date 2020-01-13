Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Hugh Grant supportive of Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Hugh Grant supportive of Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties

Hugh Grant supportive of Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties

Hugh Grant has voiced support for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they prepare to step back from their duties as senior royals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hugh Grant Voices Support for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Hugh Grant is taking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s side. The 59-year-old Love Actually actor...
Just Jared - Published

Exploring the role of race amid Prince Harry and Meghan's royal bombshell

Queen Elizabeth is meeting with senior members of the royal family about Prince Harry and Meghan's...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Naomi Campbell supports Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan [Video]Naomi Campbell supports Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Naomi Campbell is supporting Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published

Will We Ever See Meghan Markle Wear a Tiara Again After Stepping Down as a ‘Senior Royal’? [Video]Will We Ever See Meghan Markle Wear a Tiara Again After Stepping Down as a ‘Senior Royal’?

Meghan Markle may have not had the title of Princess but she looked very much like one during her nuptials to Prince Harry donning a gorgeous tiara she borrowed from Queen Elizabeth. Buzz60’s Susana..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.