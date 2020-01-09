Global  

Raw Video: Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Trump Senate Trial

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:55s
Raw Video: Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Trump Senate Trial

Raw Video: Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Trump Senate Trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco named the seven impeachment managers for President Donald Trump's upcoming trial in the Senate, which includes Rep.

Zoe Lofgren of San Jose.

(1/15/20)
Pelosi names impeachment managers for Trump trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named a seven member team, including two House chairmen who led...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Newsy•Independent•Sify•The Wrap•NPR


Senate Democrats grow impatient waiting for Pelosi to send articles for Trump impeachment trial

Senate Democrats are increasingly urging the House to send articles of impeachment against President...
USATODAY.com - Published


Pelosi: Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial [Video]Pelosi: Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named the seven lawmakers who will prosecute U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published

House Speaker Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers [Video]House Speaker Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers

Nearly a month after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will officially release the articles of impeachment to the Senate today. CBS2's Jessica Moore has the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published

