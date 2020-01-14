Global  

Cardi B considers running for Congress

Cardi B considers running for CongressMany celebrities make the switch to politics, but what about Cardi B?
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Cardi B is considering running for Congress – and she’s already got the backing of Bernie Sanders supporters

Cardi B is coming to a Congress near you, maybe, after she teased her campaign to become a member of...
PinkNews - Published

Cardi B Wants To Run For Congress One Day

Cardi B could one day be sitting in congress. In a series of tweets, the 27-year-old rapper revealed...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •IndependentDaily Caller



Tweets about this

TeamBlackwaterJ

Team Blackwater Alumni Jane RT @tgradous: Rapper Cardi B considers running for Congress: 'I deadass have sooo much ideas' via ⁦@chrisenloe⁩ 'I think I want to be a p… 8 minutes ago

boompa812

Steve Miller RT @theblaze: Rapper Cardi B considers running for Congress: 'I deadass have sooo much ideas' https://t.co/Agl7QtfWvj 3 hours ago

tbowser5566

gloria garnell Rapper Cardi B considers running for Congress: 'I deadass have sooo much ideas' https://t.co/0lpDCLfEAz 8 hours ago

alt_brainnews

Alt-Brain News [beta] Rapper Cardi B considers running for Congress: 'I fear' Trump 'could drag us into a war'. 12 hours ago

mzee26

mzee26 Rapper Cardi B considers running for Congress: 'I deadass have sooo much ideas' https://t.co/PdL9gLDTfE 21 hours ago

tgradous

Tim Gradous Rapper Cardi B considers running for Congress: 'I deadass have sooo much ideas' via ⁦@chrisenloe⁩ 'I think I want… https://t.co/w7Vcp3TsB9 23 hours ago

actuallybigfoot

brady this headline made me fuckin choke***https://t.co/VanJ0kvyP9 23 hours ago

theblaze

TheBlaze Rapper Cardi B considers running for Congress: 'I deadass have sooo much ideas' https://t.co/Agl7QtfWvj 1 day ago

