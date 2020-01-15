Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Early Favourites Emerge | Love Island Unpacked

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Early Favourites Emerge | Love Island Unpacked

Early Favourites Emerge | Love Island Unpacked

Tuesday’s episode of Love Island saw twins Jess and Eve getting their graft on as they chose to couple up with Callum and Mike, leaving Shaughna and Leanne single.

But a recoupling later in the week could leave the twins with egg on their faces.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.