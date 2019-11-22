Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Oroville Dam spillway siren sounds

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Oroville Dam spillway siren soundsThe sirens will be tested monthly.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oroville Dam spillway siren sounds

Sirens at the oroville dam.

This will create a significant sound in the area - action news now reporter jafet serrato is live near the dam... jafet, what can we expect today?

The sound is going to be as high as 121 decibels - the d- w-r tells me that's as loud as a jet landing in an airport.

Later today -- don't be alarmed if you hear loud sirens near the oroville dam spillway.

The dwr plans to run tests beginning at ten a-m.

There will be a series of ten- second soundings over the course of several hours... as the sirens are activated.

The sirens will be used to let us all know whenever the d-w-r is about to let water down the main spillway.

The sirens will be tested monthly from now on.

Live in oroville jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

A spokesperson for the d-w-r says today's siren test is*no* an emergency alert




You Might Like


Tweets about this

EnjoyMag1475

Enjoy Magazine RT @ActionNewsNow: Happening today, it could be noisy in parts of Butte County. The Department of Water Resources will test sirens at the O… 13 hours ago

ActionNewsNow

Action News Now Happening today, it could be noisy in parts of Butte County. The Department of Water Resources will test sirens at… https://t.co/r7rvmfPH0L 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oroville dam spillway sirens sounds part 2 [Video]Oroville dam spillway sirens sounds part 2

Newly installed sirens sounded at the Oroville Dam Spillway on Wednesday morning. Video shows what the sirens sound like.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Butte Co. and DWR reach agreement on road damages, Oroville Dam Spillway [Video]Butte Co. and DWR reach agreement on road damages, Oroville Dam Spillway

More than $12 million is headed to Butte County from the state DWR to settle a county lawsuit over the Oroville Dam Spillway crisis in February 2017.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.