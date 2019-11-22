Oroville Dam spillway siren sounds

Sirens at the oroville dam.

This will create a significant sound in the area - action news now reporter jafet serrato is live near the dam... jafet, what can we expect today?

The sound is going to be as high as 121 decibels - the d- w-r tells me that's as loud as a jet landing in an airport.

Later today -- don't be alarmed if you hear loud sirens near the oroville dam spillway.

The dwr plans to run tests beginning at ten a-m.

There will be a series of ten- second soundings over the course of several hours... as the sirens are activated.

The sirens will be used to let us all know whenever the d-w-r is about to let water down the main spillway.

The sirens will be tested monthly from now on.

A spokesperson for the d-w-r says today's siren test is*no* an emergency alert