94-year-old grandpa hits the gym after losing his wife of 57 years to cancer

Inspirational 94-year-old Robert Simpson is hitting the gym after the passing of his beloved wife to cancer in 2018.

They were married for 57 years.

Robert's grandson Hunter, who is a student at the University of Kentucky, filmed the clip.

Hunter told Newsflare: "He goes 6 days a week after the passing of my grandmother last year.

He has been working out to keep busy and relieve his stress.

"He believes in 'move it or lose it'.

"He started working out once my grandma became sick.

Me and my dad encouraged him that working out will help him stay healthy as he gets older and is a great thing to do to help any emotions." The heartfelt clip was recorded in a Florida gym on April 25.