Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:02s - Published Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years Drew Pearson, along with family, friends and media members, waited for nearly two hours Wednesday morning at his Plano home for the long-awaited news of the Dallas Cowboys legend's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Katie Johnston reports.

