Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Lisa Nandy says Labour must move forward with confidence

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Lisa Nandy says Labour must move forward with confidence

Lisa Nandy says Labour must move forward with confidence

Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy gives a speech in London in which she says that the party should must be able to move forward with confidence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeightonSue

Sue Deighton RT @snicklin1: Politics latest news: Lisa Nandy says Jeremy Corbyn 'fell into a trap' laid by the Tories over Brexit https://t.co/4MZgwi1hD… 1 minute ago

ClimateWarRoom

Climate War_Room RT @pmagn: Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy says UK should refuse US trade deal if Trump quits Paris climate accord https://t.co/opCgesHrQr 5 minutes ago

J_woodward16

Julian 🌍🌹🐝 RT @siennamarla: With reference to Salisbury, Lisa Nandy says: "It was totally wrong that our response was to cast doubt on what happened a… 8 minutes ago

Meliden

Stephen R Jones RT @janemerrick23: Lisa Nandy to criticise Labour remainers in foreign policy speech today, says they failed to fight for UK's place in the… 15 minutes ago

UK_ElectionNews

Politically Homeless Politics Politics latest news: Lisa Nandy says Jeremy Corbyn 'fell into a trap' laid by the Tories over… https://t.co/gryQ06mxPW #UK #Politics #News 27 minutes ago

snicklin1

Simon Nicklin Politics latest news: Lisa Nandy says Jeremy Corbyn 'fell into a trap' laid by the Tories over Brexit https://t.co/4MZgwi1hD4 via @Telegraph 34 minutes ago

pmagn

Climate Watcher Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy says UK should refuse US trade deal if Trump quits Paris climate accord https://t.co/opCgesHrQr 37 minutes ago

Bez78829056

Bez(os): #FBPE England Alone & one party rule Labour should have been bold enough to defend free movement, says leadership contender Lisa Nandy https://t.co/3HU3npI26U 52 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership [Video]Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership

Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has said a "red bridge" uniting support across different wings and regions must be built to prevent the party's demise, as she launched her campaign to succeed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Who are the Labour leadership contenders? [Video]Who are the Labour leadership contenders?

Five candidates will battle it out to become the next Labour leader after a dramatic late show of support saw Emily Thornberry scrape through to the next stage of the contest. The shadow foreign..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.