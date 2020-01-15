Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Couch Potato at Home? Starting Kids on a Lifelong Fitness Practice

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:38s - Published < > Embed
Couch Potato at Home? Starting Kids on a Lifelong Fitness Practice

Couch Potato at Home? Starting Kids on a Lifelong Fitness Practice

During the cold winter months, it&apos;s understandable that kids may be spending a little more time indoors on the couch.

But too much couch time can lead lazy habits in other seasons, too.

Joining us to discuss helping kids start a lifelong fitness practice, combat childhood obesity, and play ideas in every season is Tiffany McDuffie from Purposeful P.L.A.Y.

For more information on Purposeful P.L.A.Y.

And their Afterschool and Days Out of School Programs, visit PlayMKE.com or call (414) 219-9101.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.