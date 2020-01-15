Web Extra: Gov. Cuomo Describes Puerto Rico Destruction

Andrew Cuomo addresses reporters after taking a tour of the devastation in Puerto Rico.



Recent related videos from verified sources Gov. Cuomo Returning From Puerto Rico After Promising More Earthquake Aid The additional help is not just about rebuilding, but also helping residents who are living in fear. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:03Published 55 minutes ago NY governor Andrew Cuomo to head to Puerto Rico The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28 with hundreds of small earthquakes. Recent quakes have toppled homes and schools. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 00:40Published 5 hours ago