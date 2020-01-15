Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards
Demi Lovato to Perform
at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan.
14, Demi Lovato returned
to social media to announce her
upcoming live performance at
the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The 27-year-old singer posted
the news with the caption,
“I told you the next time you’d
hear from me I’d be singing.” It is in reference to her last post
on Instagram from December 2019,
that cryptically said, “the next time
you hear from me, I’ll be singing …” The 2020 Grammys will be Lovato’s first
live performance since her overdose and
hospitalization in July of 2018.
It is believed that she may
be performing new material,
as she previously teased
a new album.
However, Lovato is not rushing to release
new music, as she mentioned at the ‘Teen
Vogue’ Summit in November 2019.
Demi Lovato, via ‘EW’ Alongside Lovato, the Recording Academy
also announced a number of other artists
set to perform at the Jan.
26 award show.
They include Camila Cabello, Tyler, the Creator,
the Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, Rosalía and more.
It was also previously announced that
Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton
and Gwen Stefani would be performing.