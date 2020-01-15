Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan.

14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The 27-year-old singer posted the news with the caption, “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing.” It is in reference to her last post on Instagram from December 2019, that cryptically said, “the next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing …” The 2020 Grammys will be Lovato’s first live performance since her overdose and hospitalization in July of 2018.

It is believed that she may be performing new material, as she previously teased a new album.

However, Lovato is not rushing to release new music, as she mentioned at the ‘Teen Vogue’ Summit in November 2019.

Demi Lovato, via ‘EW’ Alongside Lovato, the Recording Academy also announced a number of other artists set to perform at the Jan.

26 award show.

They include Camila Cabello, Tyler, the Creator, the Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, Rosalía and more.

It was also previously announced that Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani would be performing.